Douglas Co. Commissioners to hear case for less restrictive mask requirements

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co.’s current face mask requirement is set to expire as a less restrictive measure is expected to be discussed in the upcoming County Commission meeting.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says the County Commission will consider a new, less restrictive public health order during its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

LDCPH said the new order would only require residents to wear face masks at indoor gatherings where 500 or more people are in attendance in a single space - like concerts, sporting events, trade shows or conventions.

Local health officers, with support from Douglas Co. Unified Command leaders, said they have recommended the new order to help prevent the spread of the virus.

LDCPH said COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in the county, which has put a strain on staffing at schools and in the health care system.

As of Friday, Feb. 4, the health department said just over 4,000 active cases of the virus were reported in the county. This is nearly seven times higher than it was on Feb. 4, 2021, when 612 active cases were reported.

LDCPH said the 14-day moving average is also much higher at 193 cases per day, compared to 27 cases one year ago.

If approved, the department said the health order would go into effect on Thursday, Feb. 10, and remain in effect until March 9 unless rescinded or modified.

The county’s current health order requires face masks in all public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, is set to expire.

The county’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Marcelinno, and Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, deputy county health officer and infectious disease specialist at LMH Health, both said they continue to strongly encourage the usage of masks in crowded spaces to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Masks are a tool that we can use to help prevent spread of COVID, and it’s especially important to wear them in large crowds where people are likely coming from other communities,” Marcellino said. “We want to do everything we can to protect loved ones, our neighbors and the community at large.”

Schrimsher added, “The community’s response to last month’s health order has been amazing and also critical in helping our healthcare system weather the worst of Omicron. I do believe things will get better from here, but right now Douglas County is still very much in the thick of it.”

LDCPH said the following would be exempt from the health order:

Children 2 and under

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing

Those engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities

Those who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or drinks while they are actively consuming their meal

Those engaged in court-related proceedings

Commissioners are set to discuss the new order at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. Those who attend will be required to wear a face mask.

