DOJ reviewing Cedric Lofton case, commission signals support for task force letter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At a special meeting Friday, the Sedgwick County Commission discussed recommendations from a community task force looking into the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton and juvenile corrections changes, information came to light that a federal review into the case is already underway.

Formal action included support for the task force to officially ask the U.S. Department of Justice to review whether federal crimes involving civil rights violations occurred in the circumstances surrounding Lofton’s death. He died at a local hospital in September two days after being held in the prone position for more than 30 minutes at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

The week the teen died, the FBI requested all information regarding the case, but ahead of Friday’s special meeting, the commission was unaware that the federal review from the DOJ was already happening and indicated that this was also news for the task force. Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell was the lone “no” vote to give formal support to the task force’s letter to the DOJ. He emphasized that he supports the task force and its mission, but felt the letter was redundant, asking the DOJ to take action already underway. He also expressed that he’d prefer to see the letter before putting his name to it. He said he felt it was unfair for the commission to be called on for action on the front end. Howell also said the DOJ is not going to pivot based on anything the task force or the commission recommend or approve.

A question that remains is why the information about the DOJ review already starting seemed to have caught commissioners off guard. Why wasn’t that information disclosed, and how long has the federal investigation been happening? On Jan. 18, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that charges weren’t being filed in the case, citing Kansas’ “stand your ground” law for his inability to do so.

At Friday’s special county commission meeting, Sedgwick County Counselor Mike Pepoon clarified that a DOJ investigation only looks at federal charges and would solely consider whether Lofton’s civil rights were violated.

Following Thursday night’s first meeting of a community task force organized to review the case surronding Cedric Lofton’s death and Youth Corrections Systems Standards, Sedgwick County announced a special meeting set for 11 a.m. Friday. The agenda for the special meeting includes a review of actions from the task force meeting and discussion.

The county provided an email notice of Friday’s meeting less than an hour before it was scheduled to start. Eyewitness will be at the special meeting and have reports from the discussion on Eyewitness News at 4, 5 and 6. Sedgwick County commissioners Lacey Cruse and Jim Howell have called for an outside, independent investigation into the case following Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s announcement of no charges in the case.

Bennett addressed the Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 20 where he presented 21 recommendations from the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission which he has chaired the three years. in discussing the Lofton case, Bennett said Kansas’ “stand your ground” law led to his inability to be able to file charges in the case. He said changes may be warranted within the legislature and who responds to mental health calls.

Lofton’s case has received national attention over the last several months, but for now, the DOJ hasn’t officially reviewed the case.

You can watch the special Sedgwick County Commission meeting concerning task force recommendations and possible next steps in reviewing Lofton’s case in the player below.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.