Dino Days officially kicks off in Topeka

Sue the T-Rex Experience now open at the Great Overland Station
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only a red ribbon stood between the public and the new Sue the T-Rex Experience at the Great Overland Station in Topeka. The ribbon was cut Friday morning officially marking the beginning on Topeka Dino Days.

Topeka Dino Days is a tri-venue experience featuring that will include exhibits at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, the Topeka Zoo and Visit Topeka in downtown Topeka.

Sean Dixon is the president of Visit Topeka and is looking forward to what the exhibit will bring next.

“You know we were looking at what would really spur family travel,” says Dixon, “and do something special for the young people of Topeka that have kind of had a difficult two years so the idea of turning Topeka itself into a pop-up natural history museum seemed fun.”

For more information on upcoming Dino Days events and to purchase tickets, visit Topeka Dino Days.

