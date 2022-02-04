COMPETES Act passes U.S. House despite outcry from Kansas Republicans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans voted to the U.S. House have made it clear they voted against the COMPETES Act as they believe the legislation concedes American values to China.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS01) says he voted against the House’s COMPETES Act, which he claimed would concede American interests to China.

“China is using the United States as a doormat,” said Rep. Mann. “The House Democrats’ COMPETES Act, which should rightly be called the CONCEDES Act, gives the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) even more opportunities to take advantage of our country.”

Mann said the bill would cost upwards of $350 billion and is full of policies rejected in previous legislation. He said it also neglects to hold China accountable for the origins of COVID-19, human rights violations, malign influence on American college campuses and their aggression toward allies.

“I voted against this partisan bill because it puts the security of our nation at risk and concedes American interests to the Chinese Communist Party,” said Mann.

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS02) said he also vetoed H.R. 4521.

“China is one of our nation’s biggest adversaries,” LaTurner said. “It’s vital that we hold President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their human rights atrocities and economic espionage. Unfortunately, this legislation does nothing of the sort.”

Mann said he cosponsored three amendments to the bill in an attempt to hold China accountable. However, all three were vetoed.

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Mann said he also called on the Biden Administration to hold China accountable for failure to meet their end of the Phase One trade deal. To date, he said China still owes American agriculture producers around $16 billion in imported U.S. products.

The COMPETES Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a 222-210 vote.

