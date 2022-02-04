Advertisement

Commission approves a $447,000 budget for Croco Rd. pavement repairs

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissions approved the budget plan for a Public Works project to replace the pavement along Croco Rd. with an estimated cost of $447,924.

The project plans to make repairs on 2 northbound lanes, and the shoulder, between the I-470 bridge and the I-70 bridge.

The letting process is scheduled for April 6 and the anticipated start date is May 9, 2022.

