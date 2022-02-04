Advertisement

Basehor man pleads ‘no contest’ after being charged for touching two 12-year-old girls

Austin Jacob Wiles
Austin Jacob Wiles(Leavenworth Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old Basehor man pleaded “no contest” to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child today, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to Thompson, Austin Jacob Wiles committed the crimes in Basehor on May 28 and June 1 of 2020.

For the May instance, he “engaged in lewd fondling and touching of a 12-year-old girl near Basehor Elementary School.”

For the June instance, he “engaged in lewd fondling and touching of a second 12-year-old girl in the cab of his pickup truck.”

The release from Thompson also notes that Wiles was 18 years old when these crimes happened.

Both girls were acquainted with Wiles. Thompson says their families approved of Wiles’ plea.

He is set to be sentenced by the court on March 11 of this year.

“These crimes typically face a sentence of 279 months, or approximately 22 years, in prison,” Thompson said. “That is, of course dependent on criminal history and the Court’s ruling. It is also expected that he will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision, and that he will be ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”

Thompson adds: “Great work was done by the Basehor Police Department in the investigation of this case. Sometimes, no matter how best we try to protect our loved ones from bad things, they happen. As prosecutors, when that bad thing is a crime, our job is to try to best protect our community and what is in the best interest of the victim and their family.”

