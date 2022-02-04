Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

