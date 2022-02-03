Winter storm costs Red Cross about a day’s worth of blood in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent winter weather has cost the Red Cross about a day’s worth of blood in the Sunflower State.

The American Red Cross says the winter storm that dumped a blanket of snow and ice across Kansas has forced the cancelation of several blood drives in the region.

Together, those drives cost the Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma at least a day’s worth of blood.

Red Cross also said the national blood supply has been so low that it declared the first-ever national blood crisis in January.

The Sunflower State avoided major winter weather for most of December, however, COVID-related cancelations in the region led to over 2,100 planned donations going uncollected.

With winter dealing the midwest another blow as the Red Cross works to enable a stable blood supply, the organization said it has asked for the community’s help to spread worked about the situation.

Those who donate blood to the Red Cross in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email thanks to Amazon. For more information, click HERE.

