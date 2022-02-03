Wednesday’s Child - KB

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a new month comes a new Wednesday’s Child. Tonight, we meet a young lady who likes to be called KB. She needs a loving, forever family to provide a permanent home!

KB is 13-years old, and describes herself as artistic, loving and careful. She loves to snuggle with animals and her favorite activities include art, cooking and playing on the computer. Like many teenage gals, she also loves to experiment with hair and make-up.

Because KB is such an animal lover – she’d love to be an exotic veterinarian when she grows up. But to help her achieve that, she’ll need the love and support of an adoptive family. KB would like to join an open-minded family, with a lot of patience – and of course – a lot of pets!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

