Was Elton John really in Arkansas City?

Arkansas City is getting a lot of attention after tweet from Elton John following his final...
Arkansas City is getting a lot of attention after tweet from Elton John following his final concert in Kansas City, Mo.(Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - One town in Cowley County is getting a lot of publicity and it’s all thanks to Elton John.

After the entertainer performed his final concert in Kansas City, he tweeted, “What a great night @tmobilecenter in Arkansas City!”

While the T-Mobile Center thanked Elton John for the shoutout, Twitter lit up, calling out the typo that has yet to be changed.

“My wife is from Ark City! They never get this much media attention! Holy cow!” said Austin Hall.

“We’d love to have you in Arkansas City!” said Malia Barnthouse.

“Starting a petition to get Elton John to do an actual concert in the real Arkansas City,” said Joey.

“Wow, Elton John in Ark City. Billy Joel in McPherson next?” said Brett Esch.

“Take that, Winfield.” said Kyle Haas.

“Big ups to Cowley County,” said Andrew Ising.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

