Warming shelter finds permanent home for remainder of winter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping the homeless around Manhattan stay warm during the winter months, a permanent home has been found the Center of Hope Ministry’s warming center.

Thanks to a partnership with Vineyard Community Church, Center of Hope Ministry can provide a warm overnight shelter 7 days a week.

The shelter is located in the basement of Vineyard Community Church at 2400 Casement Road, in Manhattan.

Center of Hope Ministry hopes to give the homeless not just a place to stay warm overnight, but to help them figure out the next steps to transition to permanent housing.

The directors have both experienced homelessness in their lives, and they just want to give back by providing shelter, a warm meal, and hope to those in need.

“We’ve seen some positive change in them, and just knowing, I mean, just the hugs that you get, you know, just the gratification and the thankfulness from the community, is really rewarding.” The Center of Hope Ministry director Will Parrish says.

The Center of Hope Ministry is looking for more volunteers to continue to provide warm meals each night, please contact Aimee Berges, the Center of Hope Ministry executive director at 785-313-0676.

Monetary donations can be deposited at Community 1st Bank by letting the teller know you are contributing to Center of Hope Ministry.

Warming center hours vary each day, for details, contact Will Parrish at 785-410-1273 or Aimee Berges at 785-313-0676.

