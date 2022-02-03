Vehicle hits Wichita police car that stopped to assist motorist

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck a police car that had stopped to assist a motorist early Wednesday in northeast Wichita, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday on K-96 highway, just east of Rock Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Wichita police car was stopped in the inside lane of K-96with its lights on to assist a motorist whose vehicle had slid off the roadway.

While the police car was stopped, a 2009 Nissan Sentra that was traveling west in the outside lane of K-96 lost control and rear-ended the patrol car.

A pedestrian, identified as Zachary W. Sykes, 26, of Haysville, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Wesley on Woodlawn hospital for treatment.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash long didn’t indicate if Sykes was a police officer or why he was a pedestrian on the roadway.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Nissan, Richard H. Wiggins, 45, of Wichita, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Wiggins, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

