VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tip to 13 NEWS around 9:30 Tuesday night about a sighting of a stolen van belonging to a veterans organization Operation Fetch lead Lon Hodge and friends to find it near Central Park and Fillmore in Topeka.

The van was found with nearly everything gone except for one item.

Less than a day after Hodge’s story hit the WIBW airwaves his story caught worldwide interest from veteran supporters and celebrities like Darryl Hannah, Rob Morrow and Jon Cryer.

All the items he planned to give veterans through his organization Operation Fetch were gone.

The thief did leave one item untouched: a box filled with the ashes of Hodge’s late service dog, Gander.

“I got a feeling whoever did it may be a little superstitious,” he speculated Wednesday.

Hodge said it will take a while to replace all the donations.

“The medical things we had in there and things like that, that was years of collection,” he said.

“Lot of people put a lot of heart and soul into getting those things.”

He said having the van will get him back on the road to helping veterans.

Hodge was later gifted a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica from an anonymous donor that came from Dale Willey Automotive.

