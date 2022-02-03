Advertisement

VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Founder surprised with new ride
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tip to 13 NEWS around 9:30 Tuesday night about a sighting of a stolen van belonging to a veterans organization Operation Fetch lead Lon Hodge and friends to find it near Central Park and Fillmore in Topeka.

The van was found with nearly everything gone except for one item.

Less than a day after Hodge’s story hit the WIBW airwaves his story caught worldwide interest from veteran supporters and celebrities like Darryl Hannah, Rob Morrow and Jon Cryer.

All the items he planned to give veterans through his organization Operation Fetch were gone.

The thief did leave one item untouched: a box filled with the ashes of Hodge’s late service dog, Gander.

“I got a feeling whoever did it may be a little superstitious,” he speculated Wednesday.

Hodge said it will take a while to replace all the donations.

“The medical things we had in there and things like that, that was years of collection,” he said.

“Lot of people put a lot of heart and soul into getting those things.”

He said having the van will get him back on the road to helping veterans.

Hodge was later gifted a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica from an anonymous donor that came from Dale Willey Automotive.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”
Wind Chills well below zero overnight
Wednesday forecast: Light snow south of I-70 tonight

Latest News

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Friday, Feb. 4, is “National Wear Red Day,” part of Go Red for Women, and the American Heart...
Make sure to wear red Feb. 4 for ‘National Wear Red Day’
Friday, Feb. 4, is “National Wear Red Day,” part of Go Red for Women, and the American Heart...
National Wear Red Day is Feb. 4