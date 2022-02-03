Travel bookings on the rise as COVID fatigue sets in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Automobile Association of America (AAA) said they have noticed a recent increase in travel bookings over the last few weeks, suggesting travelers have grown tired of COVID and want to get away.

AAA travel advisors said in a release that they have experienced some of the busiest days since summer 2021. They said they have been booking summer getaways, cruises, and spring break plans, for 2023 and 2024.

“Despite flight cancellations, the omicron variant and potential weather-related disruptions, travel inquiries and bookings reflect a renewed sense of determination to get going again,” says Brenda Hunsburger, Senior Vice President of Travel for AAA Club Alliance. “Not only are we seeing more people making plans for the future, with winter upon us, AAA is hearing from travelers who want to know where they can go right now.”

A new survey conducted by Destination Analysts, finds that 60% of travelers say they want to make traveling a priority in 2022 and that almost 80% of American travelers have scheduled at least 1 trip for 2022.

“Travel may require additional planning and perhaps additional protections as compared to pre-pandemic, but travelers are willing to take necessary precautions and abide by new procedures for the chance to get away with family and friends,” says Chip Morgan, Vice President of Leisure Travel for AAA Club Alliance. “What we are seeing is an acceptance that this is the ‘new normal’.”

AAA has 3 tips for travelers to consider when traveling:

Prepare and Plan:

Know the destination’s COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines

Have photos of important documents prepared such as, passports and vaccination cards

Budget according to supply and demand

Have expenses available if there is a delay or cancellation

Work with a travel advisor:

A recent AAA survey found that most Americans have discovered the benefits that having a travel advisor can provide.

Travel advisors’ help:

Explore options that best suit a person’s budget and time

Save time and money by conducting research for them

Explain to travelers the changes that can happen

Informs travelers of the latest COVID-related restrictions or requirements

Acts as an advocate on behalf of the traveler who needs to reschedule or cancel plans

Helps find alternate flights or accommodations in case of a flight cancellation or weather–related disruption

Consider travel insurance:

AAA recommends travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions

Some destinations require travelers to have travel insurance

AAA says there are multiple travel insurance policies to choose from that works best for each person

AAA also said that regardless of where they plan to go or how they plan to reach their destination, they want to encourage travelers to understand and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.

Based on AAA bookings, the association said they have noticed that those who enjoy cruises are optimistic about cruise travel, despite CDC guidelines urging people to avoid cruises.

“Those who have a passion for cruising are making plans to return to the open waters as soon as possible,” Hunsburger adds. “There is an understanding and acceptance that the ‘new normal’ on cruise lines will include protocols put in place to make it as safe as possible for all passengers and crew.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.