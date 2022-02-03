Topeka hospitals adjust to staffing shortages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The staffing shortage has been around before the pandemic and hospitals are doing everything they can to combat the affects.

Health experts say they have a long road ahead of them before the problem is solved.

The pandemic has only added fuel to the fire of staffing shortages in the health care industry.

“Its not just nursing, respiratory therapist are short, radiology lab, transport, its everywhere not just in a health care environment,” said Carol Perry. “Health care is getting hit hard because patients don’t stop coming and they don’t stop needing us.”

Healthcare officials across the state say many nurses and hospital staff are experiencing burnout.

“Since last Wednesday we have seen seven deaths, so one COVID related death everyday,” said Jackie Hyland with St. Francis. “Before the pandemic we had about twelve to fourteen deaths total in the hospital so this is something that not only affects the families but it affects staff.”

Staffing shortages along with an increase in patients often force Topeka hospitals to deny transfer patients from rural hospitals.

St. Francis said it has about 80 staff members participating in its ‘all hands on deck’ program, which asks staff to pick up additional night and weekend shifts.

Stormont Vail says it too has staff stepping up to serve in new roles and taking additional shifts, but the relief is short term.

“There is no other workforce that is going to come rescue us and we are obligated to try and figure things out on how can we care for our communities,” said Perry. “The bottom line is the things that we’re doing today to try and adjust to the workforce issues are not going to be the answer until the ways down the road.”

Stormont Vail Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Carol Perry says part of the answer is driving interest in the medical field to a younger generation.

“If we can get their numbers up and we can recruit those students into the healthcare environment, every semester you’re going to have more graduates.”

As far as keeping current staff on board, she says a simple ‘thank you’ can go a long way.

“When they get those notes and a family reaches back out to them and names them specifically and thanks them, that lifts them up, that keeps them going, and makes them say ‘this is why i do this.”

