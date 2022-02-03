Thursday forecast: Dangerously cold to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a February 2nd record of 4.3″ of snow in Topeka yesterday, dry and dangerously cold temperatures will stick around through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon it’ll be back in the 30s. Use caution on the roads as there still remains slick conditions especially on the lesser traveled roads.

The only uncertainty about today is the cloud cover. Clearing has occurred for the northwestern half of the viewing area overnight but the question is will the cloud cover move back in. Right now will go with yes, clouds will increase through the morning leading to generally mostly cloudy skies this afternoon but this aspect of the forecast may have to be adjusted midday. Shouldn’t affect temperature one way or another, it’ll remain cold despite sun or cloud cover.

The warming trend begins tomorrow afternoon however keep in mind that temperatures will be cooler where there’s more snow. Which means areas along and south of I-70 that received more snow could be 5-10 degrees cooler than areas in north-central KS where there was less snow. Temperatures will be adjusted daily based on how warm it was able to get the previous day.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early otherwise mostly cloudy by this afternoon. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills around -8 to -15 this morning with upper single digits and low teens this afternoon.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows around 0. Winds will be light however even a 5 mph wind speed could put wind chills near -10.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the 30s (low 30s near I-35 with upper 30s in north-central KS). Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

This weekend will start out in the teens Saturday morning but get up in the mid 30s to mid 40s Saturday with gusts around 25 mph out of the south. Despite a cold front Saturday night highs Sunday will be similar to Saturday because of the warmer morning.

Seasonal highs are expected for most of next week with Tuesday trending the warmest day of the week where 50s are possible.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads, slick conditions are still possible especially in parking lots, side streets, lesser traveled roads.

Limit outdoor exposure the rest of the week. Tomorrow morning will be colder temperature wise however with lighter winds may not be as cold when factoring in the wind chill.



