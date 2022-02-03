Silver Lake police to increase presence near high school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake residents will see an uptick of officers near the high school hoping to ticket those who break the law.

Between Feb. 21 and March 4, 2022, the Silver Lake Police Department says it will join the Kansas Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Resource Office and the Kansas SAFE Program to increase enforcement of traffic laws near high schools.

The campaign is also meant to raise awareness of roadway safety and accident prevention.

SLPD said car accidents are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S., ahead of all other types of injuries, disease or violence.

“The preventable death of any of our children or young adults is a horrible tragedy and unacceptable. Please slow down, especially around school zones, eliminate the distractions and always buckle up,” said Silver Lake Police Chief Marc McCune. “I’ve delivered far too many death and injury notifications to parents and family members over my 42-year career, and it is always dreadful and tragic.”

SPLD said officers will issue tickets to those who refuse to obey traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting, or not buckling up. Officers also hope to remind drivers that all traffic fines are doubled in school and construction zones.

