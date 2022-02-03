Advertisement

Silver Lake police to increase presence near high school

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake residents will see an uptick of officers near the high school hoping to ticket those who break the law.

Between Feb. 21 and March 4, 2022, the Silver Lake Police Department says it will join the Kansas Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Resource Office and the Kansas SAFE Program to increase enforcement of traffic laws near high schools.

The campaign is also meant to raise awareness of roadway safety and accident prevention.

SLPD said car accidents are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S., ahead of all other types of injuries, disease or violence.

“The preventable death of any of our children or young adults is a horrible tragedy and unacceptable. Please slow down, especially around school zones, eliminate the distractions and always buckle up,” said Silver Lake Police Chief Marc McCune. “I’ve delivered far too many death and injury notifications to parents and family members over my 42-year career, and it is always dreadful and tragic.”

SPLD said officers will issue tickets to those who refuse to obey traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting, or not buckling up. Officers also hope to remind drivers that all traffic fines are doubled in school and construction zones.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Stock)
Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

Shawnee Co. COVID indicator
Shawnee Co. sees drop in cases, percent positivity
Steve Noble
Seaman Superintendent announces retirement
Kaw Valley bank robbery
FBI revives unsolved 2018 Topeka bank robbery, offers $5,000 reward for information
FILE - Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the...
Indoor KDHE COVID testing sites reopen, outdoor sites remain closed due to extreme cold