Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies are on the hunt for two men on the run after an armed home invasion with two young children still inside on Tuesday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old female is behind bars and two white males are still on the run after an armed home invasion in the 8300 block of SW 29th St. late Tuesday night, Feb. 1.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said Dispatch received a 911 call with reports of three suspects breaking into a home in the 8300 block of SW 29th St.

Deputies said the suspects were armed and arrived at the home claiming to have car troubles. They then forced their way inside the home where four adults and three young children had been.

Several items - including money - were stolen from the residence before the suspects ran.

When deputies arrived, they said they spoke with witnesses and used a K9 to search the area. A vehicle believed to be connected to the incident was located a short while later in the 2800 block of SW Auburn Rd., but it was unoccupied.

Later, the Sheriff’s Office said the female suspect, identified as Lindsay N. Self, 38, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary to a dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, criminal discharge of a firearm, theft and criminal damage.

Lindsay N. Self, 38 (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

The Sherriff’s Office is attempting to identify and find the two other male suspects in the case. Both have been described as late 30s to early 40s in age and around 5-feet, 7-inches tall. One suspect is bald and the other is balding with gray or blonde facial hair.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion in the presence of children on Feb. 1, 2022. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information about the two male suspects or the crime, they should contact Detective Dicken with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2224.

