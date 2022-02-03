Advertisement

Shawnee PD announces death of police K-9

Joep
Joep(Shawnee Police Department)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Police Department says one of its police dogs has died.

Canine Joep passed away Monday, according to the department on Twitter. Joep served from 2009 to 2013 with handler Shaun Arnold.

While Joep retired in 2013, he did come out of retirement and returned to full service at one point while Canine Gio recovered from surgery. Joep is the only canine with Shawnee PD to do this.

The department did not say how old Joep was.

