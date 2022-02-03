Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sees drop in cases, percent positivity

The Shawnee County Health Department has released its latest COVID-19 report for the week of...
The Shawnee County Health Department has released its latest COVID-19 report for the week of January 23-29.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department reports a drop in new coronavirus cases and the percent of positive tests.

In its latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, the county had an overall score of 18 for January 23-29, which is the same as the previous week.

There were 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,602 the week before. The percent of positive tests is 23.9%. While these measures are moving in the right direction, health officials said both remain critically high.

Hospital stress is also maxed out.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Stock)
Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck a police car that had stopped to...
Vehicle hits Wichita police car that stopped to assist motorist
K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl
K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) puts up a three over Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III...
Pack’s late 3 lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma State, 71-68
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wetmore Academic Center’s Kenzie Strathman
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wetmore Academic Center’s Kenzie Strathman