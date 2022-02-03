Shawnee Co. sees drop in cases, percent positivity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department reports a drop in new coronavirus cases and the percent of positive tests.

In its latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, the county had an overall score of 18 for January 23-29, which is the same as the previous week.

There were 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,602 the week before. The percent of positive tests is 23.9%. While these measures are moving in the right direction, health officials said both remain critically high.

Hospital stress is also maxed out.

