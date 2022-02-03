Senator urges President Biden to fix southern border crisis as cartels get rich off smuggling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has urged President Joe Biden to fix the crisis at the southern border as cartels continue to get rich off smuggling - drugs and people.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate floor to discuss the health, national security and humanitarian issues at the southern border.

“I want to make it clear tonight that I’m for border security. I’m for law and order. I have been to the border three times in the last four to five years and what I saw there was a crisis,” said Sen. Marshall. “This was a humanitarian crisis and a health crisis. This is a crisis America sees. If we see the problem, we know the solution, my question for President Biden: Do you have the will to fix this crisis?”

In December, Marshall said over 170,000 migrants who attempted to cross the border illegally were apprehended by Border Patrol agents, which is a 139% increase than the same month in 2020.

DHS also recorded a historic 2 million encounters in 2021. Based on information shared with Marshall by agents in the Del Rio Sector, he said for each encounter, two undocumented migrants got away.

Marshall said the crisis at the border also has an impact on fentanyl flow to the U.S. Last year’s monthly average amount of fentanyl seized at the southern border was about 830 pounds. The fentanyl flow has contributed to drug overdose deaths surpassing 100,000 for the first time in a single year.

Human trafficking has also been impacted by the crisis. Marshall said in the fiscal year 2021, about 145,000 unaccompanied minors were caught at the southern border - nearly 125,000 of those were allowed to remain in the U.S.

Marshall also said that because facilities are so overwhelmed, the government was reported to have “lost contact” with about one-third of minors Health and Human Services had released to sponsors.

The junior Senator from Kansas said cartels are getting rich through massive human smuggling operations.

