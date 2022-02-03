Senate Republicans vow short-order override of Gov. Kelly’s Ad Astra 2 redistricting map veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate Republican leaders have vowed to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the heavily contested Ad Astra 2 congressional redistricting map.

On Thursday evening, Feb. 3, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed Senate Bill 355, which introduced the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map.

“The process of drawing districts each decade is the core to ensuring that all Kansans have the opportunity to participate in their government and have their voices heard,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly said the Kansas courts and Legislature have established laws and standards regarding the process of how to draw Kansas districts fairly and constitutionally.

“Those guidelines call for ensuring that districts are nearly equal to 734,470 in population as practicable while ensuring that plans have neither the purpose nor effect of diluting minority communities’ voting strength. The guidelines call for protecting communities of interest, preserving the core of existing congressional districts, and ensuring that whole counties are in the same congressional district if possible,” said the Governor.

Kelly continued to state the Legislature’s guidelines also call for the consideration of a county’s economic, social and cultural units, parts of a larger socioeconomic unit. She said these communities should have been considered.

“Senate Bill 355, known as Ad Astra 2, does not follow these guidelines and provides no justification for deviation from those guidelines,” said Kelly.

Wyandotte Co. is split into two separate congressional districts in the Ad Astra 2 map. Without explanation, Kelly said the map shifts 46% of the Black population and 33% of the Hispanic population out of the third congressional district by dividing Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welborn, Strawberry Hill, Armourdale and others from Argentine, Turner and the rest of Kansas City, Kan. south of I-70.

To replace the lost population in the third district, the Governor said the map attempted to add counties in more rural areas to the south and west of the core of the KC metro area.

The map would also split Lawrence from Douglas Co. and put it in the Big First congressional district with Kansas State University. The move would reduce the strength of democratic communities in western Kansas and unnecessarily divide democratic communities in eastern Kansas.

Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes said it is possible to redraw the map.

“It is mathematically and politically feasible to draw a map that adheres to our guidelines while maintaining the strength of our communities’ voices – especially our communities of color,” Sykes said. “I know that I have colleagues across the aisle who agree that this map is not right for Kansas, and I hope they’ll join me in working to stay out of the courts by coming together to draw a fair, legal map.”

Kelly said there are various alternatives.

“Several alternatives would allow for the same deviation as Ad Astra 2 while protecting the core of the existing congressional districts and without diluting minority communities’ voting strength,” said Kelly.

House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer called the map the most gerrymandered and insulting map he has seen.

“As I have repeated, again and again, this was the most gerrymandered map I have seen in my legislative career,” Sawyer stated. “It was an insult to Kansans. I sincerely hope my colleagues across the aisle are dedicated to moving forward with a fair bipartisan map without gerrymandering and ensures every Kansan’s vote counts.”

The Governor continued to state she is ready to work with the Legislature to pass a new map that would address issues in SB 355.

“Together, we can come to a consensus and pass a compromise that empowers all people of Kansas,” said Kelly.

Sykes said the Senate is prepared to work with the Governor.

“A once-in-a-decade constitutional responsibility must be treated with great care,” Sykes stated. “The Legislature owes it to current and future Kansas voters to be good stewards of this process, and it’s clear the Ad Astra 2 map falls short. Governor Kelly’s veto provides us an opportunity to reflect on our failures and recommit ourselves to our professed principles of unprecedented transparency and accountability.”

Sawyer said the move was the right one and applauded the Governor for her veto.

“This afternoon Governor Kelly vetoed the gerrymandered congressional map, Ad Astra 2. This was the right move and I heartily applaud her for taking such a strong stance against the dilution of the minority vote in Kansas. Accountability is integral to the redistricting process and this is an appropriate, and necessary, the exercise of the checks and balances system.”

Republican leadership in the Senate, however, said they were disappointed by the move.

Senate President Ty Masterson, Vice President Rick Wilborn and Majority Leader Larry Alley said the map reflected testimony received from the public and did not deviate between districts.

“It is very disappointing that the governor chose to veto the Ad Astra 2 Congressional Map,” said the Republican Senate leaders. “The map is reflective of the testimony we received from the public, has zero deviation between Congressional districts, creates compact and contiguous districts, preserves existing district cores and groups together communities of interest.”

Republican leaders also said the map was politically fair.

“It is also politically fair, keeping all four members of Congress within their current seats, and each would have still won had the Ad Astra 2 map been in place in 2020,” said the Republican legislators. “All in all, the Ad Astra 2 map will serve Kansas well and accordingly, we will work to override the governor’s veto in short order.”

