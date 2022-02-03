Seaman Superintendent announces retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman USD #345 Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble says he will retire at the end of this school year.

The announcement was made in the February edition of the district’s eCommunicatior, a monthly online newsletter covering Seaman news.

“I’ve been working in public education for 30 years and my family has been a part of this endearing Seaman community for the last six years. While we have had our challenges as a school community, we’ve also had our celebrations. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments and progress we’ve made and I look forward to seeing us continue to provide the best learning opportunities and experiences for each and every one of our students and families,” said Noble.

Noble has served as the district’s superintendent since July 1, 2016.

