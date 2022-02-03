Advertisement

Seaman Superintendent announces retirement

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman USD #345 Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble says he will retire at the end of this school year.

The announcement was made in the February edition of the district’s eCommunicatior, a monthly online newsletter covering Seaman news.

“I’ve been working in public education for 30 years and my family has been a part of this endearing Seaman community for the last six years. While we have had our challenges as a school community, we’ve also had our celebrations. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments and progress we’ve made and I look forward to seeing us continue to provide the best learning opportunities and experiences for each and every one of our students and families,” said Noble.

Noble has served as the district’s superintendent since July 1, 2016.

The February eCommunicator is online. In this issue, Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble announces his plans to retire at the...

Posted by Seaman Schools on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Stock)
Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

A 76-year-old North Carolina man was seriously injured in a pickup truck-semitrailer crash...
North Carolina man injured when axle lands on him following truck-semi crash in Sumner County
A 21-year-old Osage City woman was transported to an Emporia hospital following a...
Osage City woman taken to hospital after crash in Lyon County
One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck a police car that had stopped to...
Vehicle hits Wichita police car that stopped to assist motorist
The Shawnee County Health Department has released its latest COVID-19 report for the week of...
Shawnee Co. sees drop in cases, percent positivity