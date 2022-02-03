Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wetmore Academic Center’s Kenzie Strathman

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wetmore Academic Center’s Kenzie Strathman.

Strathman keeps up a 4.0 GPA while competing in volleyball, basketball and track for the Cardinals. She scored her 1,000th point in basketball against Valley Heights Friday.

She also stays busy off the court, participating in SADD, StuCo, the Wetmore Honor Society, KAYS, journalism, band and choir.

Up next, Strathman plans to attend Cloud County Community College to major in physical therapy.

