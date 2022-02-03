Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wetmore Academic Center’s Kenzie Strathman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wetmore Academic Center’s Kenzie Strathman.

Strathman keeps up a 4.0 GPA while competing in volleyball, basketball and track for the Cardinals. She scored her 1,000th point in basketball against Valley Heights Friday.

She also stays busy off the court, participating in SADD, StuCo, the Wetmore Honor Society, KAYS, journalism, band and choir.

Up next, Strathman plans to attend Cloud County Community College to major in physical therapy.

