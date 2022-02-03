Osage City woman taken to hospital after crash in Lyon County

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an Emporia hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday 5 in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike. The location was about a mile north of the Admire exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford Focus was northbound on I-335 when the vehicle lost control because of speed on snowy roads and spun into the concrete barrier wall. The Ford came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, Destiny Staley, 21, of Osage City, was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of what authorities said were possible injuries.

The patrol said Staley, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

