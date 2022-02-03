Advertisement

Osage City woman taken to hospital after crash in Lyon County

A 21-year-old Osage City woman was transported to an Emporia hospital following a...
A 21-year-old Osage City woman was transported to an Emporia hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an Emporia hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday 5 in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike. The location was about a mile north of the Admire exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford Focus was northbound on I-335 when the vehicle lost control because of speed on snowy roads and spun into the concrete barrier wall. The Ford came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, Destiny Staley, 21, of Osage City, was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of what authorities said were possible injuries.

The patrol said Staley, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

For the latest news, follow Phil at twitter.com/wibwphil.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Stock)
Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck a police car that had stopped to...
Vehicle hits Wichita police car that stopped to assist motorist
The Shawnee County Health Department has released its latest COVID-19 report for the week of...
Shawnee Co. sees drop in cases, percent positivity
K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl
K-State alum, Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert preps for first Super Bowl
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) puts up a three over Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III...
Pack’s late 3 lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma State, 71-68