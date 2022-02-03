Advertisement

North Carolina man injured when axle lands on him following truck-semi crash in Sumner County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man sustained serious injuries after the axle of the pickup truck he was driving fell on him following a car-semi crash Wednesday afternoon on an icy highway in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County. The location was about five miles north of Belle Plaine.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1994 Mazda pickup truck lost control of his vehicle on the snow-packed roadway.

The truck then collided with a 2012 Peterbilt semitrailer, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

The driver of the Mazda truck was ejected from his vehicle, the patrol said. The axle of his pickup truck then landed on his chest.

The semitrailer came to rest in a field.

The driver of the Mazda pickup truck, Benito Trejo, 76, of Mocksville, N.C., was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Trejo was alone in his pickup truck. It wasn’t immediately known if he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Chris Lindsey, 40, of Oklahoma City, was reported uninjured.

The patrol didn’t indicate if Lindsey was wearing a seat belt.

