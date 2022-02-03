Newly fallen snow presents deadly heart-health risks to Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As pretty as new-fallen snow may look, the American Heart Association says shoveling it off sidewalks and driveways can be deadly.

The world’s leading nonprofit focused on heart and brain health said many face an increased risk of heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after they shovel heavy snow.

AHA said the heart-health hazards of shoveling snow were specifically noted in its 2020 updated scientific statement. Various scientific research studies have determined the dangers of shoveling snow for those with and without previously known heart disease.

Barry Franklin, Ph.D., FAHA, lead author of the statement, is one of the leading experts on the science of the cardiovascular risks of snow shoveling. He said reports estimate hundreds die during or just after snow removal in the U.S. annually.

“Shoveling snow is a very strenuous activity, made even more so by the impact that cold temperatures have on your body, increasing the blood pressure while simultaneously constricting the coronary arteries. It really is a ‘perfect storm’ for acute cardiac events,” said Franklin. “Among the many findings of our research, we saw that the cardiac demands of heavy snow shoveling, including marked increases in the heart rate and systolic blood pressure, could equal and exceed the upper levels achieved during maximal treadmill testing in sedentary men. In one study, we found that after only two minutes of snow shoveling, study participants’ heart rates exceeded the upper limit – 85% of maximal heart rate – commonly prescribed for aerobic exercise testing. The least fit subjects demonstrated the highest heart rates during shoveling.”

Franklin said it is not just snow shoveling that can be dangerous - research shows an increased risk for heart attacks even in those who use automatic snow blowers. He said the extra exertion of pushing a snowblower can raise heart rates and blood pressures quickly.

“The impact of snow removal is especially concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risks like a sedentary lifestyle or obesity, being a current or former smoker, having diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, as well as people who have had a heart attack or stroke,” he said. “People with these characteristics and those who have had bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply should not be shoveling snow.”

Franklin said it is most important to be aware of the dangers and be ready to take it easy with short breaks.

For apparently healthy people who shovel snow, Franklin said they should recognize that blowers can reduce demands on the heart and that pushing the snow with a shovel is preferred over lifting and throwing it.

Franklin said Kansans should also remember the common signs of heart rouble and if chest pains or pressure is experienced, along with lightheadedness, heart palpitations or irregular heart rhythms, they should stop immediately and call 911 if the symptoms do not subside shortly after.

For more information about cold weather and cardiovascular disease, click HERE.

