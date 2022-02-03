New COVID-19 testing location open in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday, KDHE opened a new indoor COVID testing facility in Manhattan.

The new site is located at 3019 Anderson Avenue, west of Seth Child Road.

There is no longer a drive-through option, but it does allow KDHE to keep the site open when the temperatures drop.

This replaces the Manhattan Town Center site.

Testing is free and available to people with or without symptoms, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Masks are required at the testing site.

