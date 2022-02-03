Advertisement

Mysterious dog deaths leave a Kansas community terrified

Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)
Zeus (top left), Ranger (top center), Bleu (top right), Drako (bottom left)(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parsons, Kan. (KCTV) - People living in Parsons, KS, say they’re terrified.

Someone in town is brutalizing and killing neighborhood pets. There have been four dogs attacked in the last several months, and it appears each attack gets more violent.

Zeus
Zeus(KCTV5)

It started with Zeus—a Miniature Schnauzer. He was shot and nearly bled to death. Police followed his trail of blood and found him. He was taken to a veterinarian and survived. His treatment cost his owners $6,000, but they say Zeus is worth it.

“He is the best dog I’ve ever had,” said Jason Jones, Zeus’ owner. “I never would have expected it.”

There was a conviction in that case, but the attacks didn’t stop and the brutality escalated.

Bleu
Bleu(KCTV5)

Bleu was next. He was well-known in the neighborhood and was described as a friendly dog. He was also shot. He was still alive when he was found limping in an alley, but could not be saved. The bullet traveled through his body and caused extensive organ damage.

Less than a month later, a third attack. Ranger was a purebred black German Shepard puppy—just three months old. Ranger was in his owner’s fenced backyard with another pet at the time of the attack. Police believe Ranger was taken from the yard and beheaded. The killer then returned the decapitated body and muzzle to the backyard.

Ranger
Ranger(KCTV5)

Ranger’s owner is a Parsons police officer. Police believe Ranger’s attack was targeted. The officer’s marked car was in the driveway.

“To see that corpse in that backyard, was I mad? Yeah,” said Chief Robert Spinks of the police department.

Just about two weeks after that, children discovered four-year-old Drako, a pit bull mix, wrapped in a blanket and tied with a rope. He was dumped in a creek.

Drako
Drako(KCTV5)

A post-mortem exam revealed Drako was tortured before his death.

“He had severe trauma and both his chest and that he was probably choked until he was dead,” said Chief Spinks.

The department is taking the cases very seriously.

Police officers went to more than 250 houses in a three-block radius looking for surveillance video.

They are distributing a flyer with information about the killings. There is a reward of nearly $40,000 for information leading to an arrest. There is now a criminal profiler working on the case—she’s volunteered her services.

Parsons police offer reward for information that leads to arrest of dog attacker.
Parsons police offer reward for information that leads to arrest of dog attacker.(KCTV5)

“We certainly don’t want to see this individual ramp up into other kinds of crimes,” said Chief Spinks.

The attacks range from a shooting to a beheading, and torture.

The chief calls these “gateway crimes” that could evolve into something even worse.

Location of dog attacks
Location of dog attacks(KCTV5)

That is a concern for other dog owners in town.

“This is not something that usually happens in Parsons,” said Anna Smith. We caught up with her while she was walking her dog, Lucy. “Definitely, I feel like (there’s) a serial killer in the making.”

People in Parsons are being warned by police to watch their pets and children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Stock)
Northeast Kansas Snowfall Totals
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Kansas man dies after failing to yield to semi
Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Veteran nonprofit organization founder Lon Hodge is gifted with a new van with the help of an...
VAN FOUND: One item left untouched in stolen veteran non-profit van

Latest News

Kansas based companies get infusion of cash to expand business
Midday in Kansas
After Wednesday snow, streets cleared for traffic on Thursday in Topeka
Traffic was moving smoothly Thursday morning along the 600 block of S. Kansas Avenue after...
Major roads were ready for motorists Thursday morning in Topeka
Kansas state Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, explains her vote against a bill that would allow the...
Kansas plan to lure big project snags on corporate tax cuts