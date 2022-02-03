Moran demands answers from Biden administration after TSA reported to accept ICE warrants as acceptable ID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators are demanding answers from the Biden Administration after reports of undocumented immigrants traveling aboard planes with ICE warrants as acceptable forms of identification were uncovered.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he joined colleagues to demand answers from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas concerning recent travel reports.

Moran said reports indicate undocumented immigrants have been allowed to use Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest warrants as an acceptable form of identification by the Transportation Security Administration to board airplanes.

“The Department of Homeland Security is tasked with both enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and with keeping our nation safe,” wrote the senators. “Permitting the use of ICE arrest warrants as travel documents is at best illogical, and at worst a serious threat to our nation’s homeland security.

The senators said the DHS Secretary is responsible for setting policy, including for ICE and TSA. They said the decision to allow this type of identification has threatened the safety and well-being of Americans.

“We struggle to understand why TSA would permit dangerous, criminal illegal aliens to use ICE arrest warrants to fly. This policy appears not only to be misguided but also to defy the purpose of these arrest warrants in the first place. Please respond to these critical questions as soon as possible,” the senators concluded.

Moran said the letter was also signed by Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.).

