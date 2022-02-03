Advertisement

Make sure to wear red Feb. 4 for ‘National Wear Red Day’

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday, Feb. 4, is “National Wear Red Day,” part of Go Red for Women, and the American Heart Association wants the community to “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

The American Heart Association says that since the pandemic began deaths from heart disease and stroke have increased significantly. So, AHA is recommending habits for others to use to improve their health.

“Beginning this Friday, National Wear Red Day, we invite the community to wear red, raise awareness and reclaim their rhythm,” said Angela Breer, communications director for the American Heart Association. “When we make healthy habits that work for our lives, it gives us the best chance at life.”

AHA suggests:

Reducing stress

Utilizing music to increase physical activity

Finding new, healthy recipes

Keeping track of blood pressure

Learning hands-only CPR to increase one’s chance of surviving cardiac arrest

“This February, we are promoting easy opportunities for everyone to build healthy habits that work best for their life,” said Breer. “On Friday, February 4, crank up the tunes, get your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.”

