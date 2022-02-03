Major roads were ready for motorists Thursday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Major streets in Topeka were in good shape on Thursday morning after the 4.3 inches of snow that fell Wednesday in the capital city.

For the second day in a row, many schools in the Topeka area remained out on Thursday, the result of not only slick streets but also a subzero wind chill.

With school out again on Thursday, traffic was a little lighter than usual during the morning rush-hour coming into downtown Topeka.

As cold as it was Thursday in Topeka, even lower temperatures are expected on Friday.

The good news is we should see a warm-up starting this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.