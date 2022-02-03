Advertisement

Major roads were ready for motorists Thursday morning in Topeka

Traffic was moving smoothly Thursday morning along the 600 block of S. Kansas Avenue after streets had been cleared of snow that fell Wednesday in Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Major streets in Topeka were in good shape on Thursday morning after the 4.3 inches of snow that fell Wednesday in the capital city.

For the second day in a row, many schools in the Topeka area remained out on Thursday, the result of not only slick streets but also a subzero wind chill.

With school out again on Thursday, traffic was a little lighter than usual during the morning rush-hour coming into downtown Topeka.

As cold as it was Thursday in Topeka, even lower temperatures are expected on Friday.

The good news is we should see a warm-up starting this weekend.

