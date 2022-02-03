Advertisement

Lawrence man arrested after police chase ends with shed collision

Steven C. Drake
Steven C. Drake(Kansas Vine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested following a brief chase through North Lawrence on Thursday morning when he ran into a shed and was pinned by deputies.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested one person on Thursday morning, Feb. 3, after a chase through North Lawrence.

Around 5:45 a.m., deputies tried to stop a vehicle after the driver initially sped away from a marked vehicle through a residential neighborhood.l The driver failed to stop and drove from Ninth and Kentucky St. north to cross the Kansas River Bridge.

A deputy who had been a part of the chase saw the vehicle nearly hit a Lawrence Police Department vehicle that was in the area to help.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver eventually returned southbound and crossed the bridge to continue southbound on Tennessee St.

A deputy saw the driver east on 11th St. and then drive southbound - the wrong direction - onto Kentucky St. The driver was unable to make a turn in the 2100 block of Kentucky St. and hit two parked cars and a shed in the area.

Deputies said they then saw the driver speed into reverse, but they were able to pin the vehicle in and keep it there.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to have non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the chase examined and was later booked into the Douglas Co. Jail.

The Douglas Co. booking report indicates Steven Carl Drake, 46, of Lawrence, was arrested at W 22nd and Kentucky St. and booked for the following:

  • Aggravated assault of LEO; With intent to commit any felony
  • Criminal damage to property; Felony
  • Distribute opiate, opium, narcotic, certain stimulant; <3.5 grams
  • Flee or attempt to elude; Commission of any felony
  • Driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked

Those who saw the chase or had to avoid a related accident on Thursday morning should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

