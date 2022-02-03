Advertisement

Kids in MHK had ‘snow’ fun on ‘snow day’

Kids having fun in the snow in MHK on 02/02/2022
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Brave kids of all ages were out at Cico Park’s this morning, trying to enjoy the snow before it all blew away.

Despite the top of the hill having no snow, kids on sleds, skis and snowboards took turns sliding down the hill.

Kids took turns sharing sleds and helping each other back up the hill.

Windy conditions blew the snow off the top of the hill and down into the crevices, providing perfect sledding conditions.

“Some exposed areas make it a little bit scary because you might hurt your knee or something, but it’s been good enough to get some good runs in.” Carson Gido says.

“Even if it’s cold, its…everybody’s having a good time, watching people go down the hill.” Zane Kohl says.

Many people spent about an hour on the hill before calling it quits due to the cold and heading back home to warm up.

