Advertisement

Kansas man accused of illegal autopsies will change federal court plea

FILE - Shawn Parcells
FILE - Shawn Parcells(KWCH)
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells, the man who was the relentless focus of KCTV5 investigations, has filed paperwork to change his plea in federal court to “guilty.”

Parcells faces charges of wire fraud related to his autopsy business which was forced to close down.

Shawn Parcells will be sentenced for criminal charges in Wabaunsee County, KS at the end of the month.

Families say Parcells promised to provide answers to the deaths of their loved ones. In all, federal documents show that hundreds of family members had paid Parcells more than $1 million for services.

Prosecutors say Parcells lacks the credentials and training to provide those services.

KCTV5 investigative reporter Angie Ricono interviewed families across the nation who had horror stories of paying for autopsies that were never completed. One was for an infant.

Others accuse Parcells of losing brains.

Families told us Parcells went by different names including “Professor Lynn,” and indicated he was a doctor. Parcells is not.

Parcells explained that if people think he’s a doctor, that’s their issue.

“I tell people all the time I almost became a neurosurgeon. That doesn’t mean I’m a doctor. That doesn’t mean that I was in medical school. I really did almost do that,” Parcells told us back in 2019.

A hearing to consider Parcells’ plea change is scheduled for March 3.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of State Rep. Suzi Carlson from the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections daily booking...
State Representative arrested on suspicion of DUI
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Missing Clay Center teen found safe
Wind Chills well below zero overnight
Wednesday forecast: Light snow south of I-70 tonight
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu wears the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”

Latest News

Joep
Shawnee PD announces death of police K-9
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects after an armed home invasion...
Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for two suspects after armed home invasion in the presence of children
Friday, Feb. 4, is “National Wear Red Day,” part of Go Red for Women, and the American Heart...
Make sure to wear red Feb. 4 for ‘National Wear Red Day’