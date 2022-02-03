Kansas based companies get infusion of cash to expand business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hard cider, canned cocktails, frozen yak and produce brands based in Kansas are getting an infusion of cash to enhance their product.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D-KS03) to announce the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made a significant investment in Kansas businesses.

“Supporting advancement and expansion for businesses is vital to the success of our great state, and I applaud USDA’s meaningful investments benefitting folks across Kansas,” said Marshall. “These dollars are an important part of ensuring the American dream is alive and well for all Kansans, and I look forward to seeing this funding at work across these 12 communities.”

Marshall said $2.77 million is headed to help rural businesses in 12 Kansas communities from the USDA.

“In rural communities, every business, school, grocery store and hospital counts and can be the one thing helping keep that community alive,” said Moran. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that provides these federal resources, I will continue working to be an advocate for our rural communities and preserving our special way of life in Kansas.”

The funding will go toward the following projects:

Neosho County Community College , Southeast KansasWorks , Chanute Regional Development Authority - $745,476 The grant will support a jobs accelerator partnership to improve the ability of rural communities to create high-paying jobs, hasten the formation of new businesses, and aid rural communities to maximize local assets. NCCC, SKW, and CRDA have partnered to renovate 24,000 square feet of the Neosho County Innovation and Technology Center to provide advanced manufacturing training, business development support and programming for entrepreneurs. The program will provide training to 50 students and support 75 community partners within the first year.

Front Range Yakco , Lenora - $237,342 The grant will be used to expand the company’s packaged and frozen yak meat product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds for the company will be used for marketing, travel, additional raw commodity and processing supplies. Two jobs will be created through the project.

Central Grazing Company , Lawrence - $210,000 The grant will be used to help expand the company’s packaged lamb meat product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will be used for processing supplies, storage and fulfillment costs. Two jobs will be created through the project.

Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska - $249,996 The grant will be used to expand the tribe’s cryo packaged beef product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will be used for processing supplies, marketing and outreach, sales support, licensing, project management, e-commerce enhancement and raw commodity supplement. Two and a half jobs will be created through the project.

Fresh Farm Headquarters Cooperative, Kansas City, Kan. - $249,915 The grant will be used to expand the company’s locally sourced fruit, vegetables, beef, pork, chicken, cheese and eggs for retail sites. Working capital funds will be used for staffing, expanding the farm-share program and establishing a-la-carte retail options.

Z&M Twisted Vines Wines and Winery , Leavenworth - $250,000 The grant will be used to expand the winery’s hard cider product. Working capital funds will be used for staffing, marketing and supplies.

Burning Barrel , Lecompton - $48,813 The grant will be used to expand the company’s farm-to-table heritage breed pork operation. Working capital funds will be used for meat processing, supplies, marketing and distribution.

Pat & Rachel’s Garden , Olathe - $49,999 The great will be used to expand the company’s operation of selling canned, frozen, and freeze-dried vegetables, herbs, fruits and soups. Funds will be used to expand processing capacity, marketing and supplies.

Schenker Family Farms , McCune - $184,000 The grant will be used to expand the company’s packaged beef, lamb, pork and chicken product lines, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will be used for marketing, packaging, supplies and streamlining the supply chain.

Diamond C Food Service, Atchison - $250,000 The grant will expand the company’s beef and pork processing facility, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will also be used for supplies, wages, utilities and advertising. Five jobs will be created through the project.

Blackberry Moon Produce, Columbus - $48,850 The grant will be used to expand the company’s fresh retail packaged, locally grown vegetable facility by diversifying into a new market of direct-to-consumer products and increasing sales. Working capital funds will be used for supplies, website, advertising and labeling. One job will be created through the project.

Boot Hill Distillery , Dodge City - $250,000 The grant will be used to expand the distillery’s ready-to-drink canned and bottled craft cocktail product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. Working capital funds will be used for marketing, processing supplies and distribution costs. One job will be created through the project.



“Access to fresh food is crucial in all parts of our state, urban and rural. I’m excited to welcome these agricultural producer grants to two local businesses who are bringing homegrown and locally-sourced food to the Kansas Third, feeding our people and fueling our economy,” said Davids.

Marshall said programs used for the funding include Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grants and Value-Added Producer Grants.

