Indoor KDHE COVID testing sites reopen, outdoor sites remain closed due to extreme cold
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few indoor COVID-19 testing sites which were shut down due to the snow on Wednesday have reopened on Thursday while outdoor sites remain closed.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says a few of its indoor COVID-19 testing sites have reopened while those outdoors remain closed due to the extreme cold temperatures.
The KDHE said the closures were made to protect the safety of testing staff and patients.
The following testing sites will open on Thursday, Feb. 3:
- The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS
- Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609
- Sedgwick County HD, 4115 E. Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218
- Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503
- Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114
- United Methodist Church, 867 HWY 40, Lawrence, KS 66049
- Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124
- Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735
- Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901
The following sites will remain closed:
- Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214
- Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
- Church of the Resurrection, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224
- Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr, Roeland Park, KS 6620
- Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601
- Clint Bowyer Community Center, 2700 W US Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801
- Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846
- Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
- Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606
- Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218
- Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720
- Wichita Transit Center, 777 E Waterman St, Wichita, KS 67202
Additionally, the Department said at-home COVID rapid tests are now available for free HERE. All households are eligible for four free tests through the federal government, which typically ship within 7-12 business days.
Alternative free testing sites can be found HERE.
