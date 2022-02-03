Indoor KDHE COVID testing sites reopen, outdoor sites remain closed due to extreme cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few indoor COVID-19 testing sites which were shut down due to the snow on Wednesday have reopened on Thursday while outdoor sites remain closed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says a few of its indoor COVID-19 testing sites have reopened while those outdoors remain closed due to the extreme cold temperatures.

The KDHE said the closures were made to protect the safety of testing staff and patients.

The following testing sites will open on Thursday, Feb. 3:

The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS

Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609

Sedgwick County HD, 4115 E. Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218

Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114

United Methodist Church, 867 HWY 40, Lawrence, KS 66049

Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124

Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735

Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901

The following sites will remain closed:

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214

Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Church of the Resurrection, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224

Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr, Roeland Park, KS 6620

Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601

Clint Bowyer Community Center, 2700 W US Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801

Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846

Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606

Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218

Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720

Wichita Transit Center, 777 E Waterman St, Wichita, KS 67202

Additionally, the Department said at-home COVID rapid tests are now available for free HERE. All households are eligible for four free tests through the federal government, which typically ship within 7-12 business days.

Alternative free testing sites can be found HERE.

