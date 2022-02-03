FBI revives unsolved 2018 Topeka bank robbery, offers $5,000 reward for information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI has revived an unsolved 2018 Topeka bank robbery and has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has revived the unsolved Kaw Valley Bank robbery and will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The FBI has described the suspect as a 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-4 black male who weighs about 300 pounds. The man was wearing a light blue hooded GAP sweater, dark-colored pants, white tennis shoes with a nylon string bag over his head and covering his face.

The FBI is looking to identify this man who robbed the Topeka Kaw Valley Bank on Sept. 29, 2018. (FBI)

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2018, the Bureau said the man entered the Kaw Valley Bank at 6831 SW 29th St. in Topeka. He entered the secure teller area and demanded cash while threatening a weapon, which remained unseen. He ran out of the back of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the Bureau, the man hopped into a black Chevy Mailbu with tinted windows and stock silver rims that had been parked in the adjacent Dillons grocery store parking lot.

The FBI is looking to identify this vehicle, which served as the getaway vehicle during the robbery at Kaw Valley Bank on Sept. 29, 2018. (FBI)

This is the Bureau’s third call for information. The reward amount increased from the initial call during the investigation of the robbery from $3,000 to $5,000 in May 2020. The reward amount remains unchanged for the most recent call for information.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FBI’s Topeka office at 785-231-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

The FBI is looking to identify this man in connection with the robbery of a Topeka Kaw Valley Bank on Sept. 29, 2018. (FBI)

