Farmers, ranchers working around cold temperatures to keep livestock healthy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Farmers and ranchers are getting ready for calving season so they want to keep the cattle in good condition and not lose weight, but the cold temperatures mean making adjustments.

The herd of cattle at Downey Ranch in Wamego is cold but comfortable for now. They had been grazing a field before coming behind the tree line.

“They can take cold pretty well but the wind chill really gets to them after a certain point,” said Downey Ranch’s Joe Carpenter.

They stand close and eat more to generate the heat they need.

“They’ll typically eat about 2.5% of their body weight in feed or hay a day and that goes up dramatically in these kinds of temperature,” he said. “It’s almost double right now, so we’re glad it’s warming up soon.”

It could be worse.

“The worst thing we could have is about a 32.5-degree rain and that would really sap the energy out of them,” he said.

The Kansas Livestock Association advocates for farmers and ranchers. Sam Capoun said they make sure consumers know the work they’re putting in when cold temperatures like this strike.

“It’s an occupation where there are no days off. Farmers and ranchers are absolutely out there making sure the job is getting done and they absolutely prepped for this in advance of the cold weather,” she said.

Capoun said those plans include having insolated bedding along with spots to get out of the wind. Carpenter acknowledged they created plans well in advance to this week, but they have secondary plans in place if it gets colder.

“If this gets too bad we’ll move cattle somewhere else that’s easier for us or easier for them so that we can provide what they need to keep them happy and healthy,” said Carpenter.

One bright spot is they had well-timed rain last year, so Carpenter has plenty of hay to get his cattle through winter.

