Envista’s next Envista Cares partner announced virtually

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local credit union is lending a hand to meet housing needs in the Lawrence community.

Envista went virtual Wednesday to announce the “Lawrence Realtors Community Foundation” as its February Envista Cares Challenge partner.

The Foundation assists programs in Lawrence and Douglas Co. that help stabilize housing needs.

Envista will match up to $2,500 in donations during February, along with promoting the Lawrence Realtors Community Foundation through a special media package.

To donate to the Lawrence Realtors Community Foundation, click here.

