Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Deputies in Florida have arrested two people after a 78-year-old man was killed in a parking lot after picking up a prescription.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Javonne White and 25-year-old Jasmine Munro were charged with first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm in the death of Uken Cummings.

Investigators said Cummings was gunned down on Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando.

The 78-year-old was returning to his Mercedes when the two suspects shot him and took his keys, deputies said.

Cummings was then run over as the vehicle backed up into him, and he was run over again when the driver left the scene.

Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of 78-year-old Uken Cummings (middle).(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested the suspects Thursday, and they are being held at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said Cummings was a retired hospital security professional from New York.

