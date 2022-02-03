Crews respond to collision Thursday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash mid-morning Thursday in west Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:45 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Belle.

No serious injuries resulted from the collision and both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene, authorities said.

Crews had cleared the scene by around 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.