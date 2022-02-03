Advertisement

Crews respond to collision Thursday morning in west Topeka

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.W. 21st and Belle in west Topeka.
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at S.W. 21st and Belle in west Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash mid-morning Thursday in west Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:45 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Belle.

No serious injuries resulted from the collision and both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene, authorities said.

Crews had cleared the scene by around 11 a.m.

