Couple takes snow day to tie the knot on 2.2.22

A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm...
A Wichita couple was determined to get married on 2.2.22 and it wouldn't let the winter storm their nuptials. In fact - they welcomed the weather!(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people stayed indoors on Wednesday, one Wichita couple was determined to head outdoors for a special occasion.

Jenna and Joe Goodale tied the knot - outside - despite the cold and snow! The couple had already chosen the date - 2.2.22 - and said they were excited when the forecast called for snow and hoped it would pan out!

Jenna and Joe Goodale wouldn't let a little bit of snow or nearly 6 inches stop their wedding day.

Jenna and Joe have been dating for over a year. Jenna’s daughter gave her away because her dad recently passed away.

The Goodales are childhood friends for Storm Team 12 meteorologist Jake Dunne.

