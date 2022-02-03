BCBSKS donated over $700,000 in 2021 to multiple organizations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, more than $700,000 was donated to more than 200 organizations last year.
BCBSKS said the donations were for funding a variety of programs the focuses on improving the health and well-being of Kansans.
“The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation is proud to partner with local organizations that are making a difference in the lives of Kansans,” said Marlou Wegener, chief operating officer of the BCBSKS Foundation. “As a local Kansas Company, Blue Cross is committed to walking alongside our neighbors to improve access to healthy options in our state.”
In 2021, the BCBSKS Foundation donated to the:
Flint Hills Discovery Center: $25,000 for the 2021 “Run! Jump! Fly!: Adventures in Action” exhibit
Kansas Children’s Service League: $20,000 donated to the Period of Purple Crying program
Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation: $30,000 for the 2021 Kansas Mission of Mercy free dental clinic
Kansas Children’s Discover Center: $30,000 toward the creation of the Discovery Toddler Town
American Red Cross: $25,000 in conjunction with the BCBSKS Disaster Response Team
Girl Scouts of NE Kansas NW Missouri: $25,000 for healthy initiatives programs and badges
Bachelor of Science nursing students: $95,000 donated to educational institutions towards scholarships for nursing students
Community health centers: $90,000 to supply health services for the uninsured and underinsured at community health centers
Healthy Habits for Life: 109 public and private schools shared a combined $105,000 to fund healthy initiatives for students
United Way: At the annual BCBSKS employee-giving campaign, $70,000 was donated to United Way organizations in Topeka, Salina, Wichita, and Hutchinson
All together, the total comes to $705,064.
