ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: pair wanted in connection with stolen vehicle near KU

Two people are wanted for questioning in connection to the burglary of a van in Lawrence.
Two people are wanted for questioning in connection to the burglary of a van in Lawrence.(Lawrence Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence police are attempting to identify and question a pair who stole a vehicle near the KU campus.

The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to ask for the public’s help identifying the two individuals pictured.

The pair is wanted for questioning about an auto burglary that happened in the 100 block of Emery Rd., near the KU campus.

LPD said the couple was last seen with a dark green 2001-2007 Dodge Caravan.

If anyone recognizes either person, the vehicle, or knows their whereabouts, they should call LPD at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477 and reference case number: L22003663.

Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

