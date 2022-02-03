Alternate heating sources blamed for pair of Jackson Co. house fires

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Jackson Co. dealt with a pair of fires Wednesday night as people tried to keep warm.

One of those broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Q Rd, east of Hwy. 75 off 198th Rd.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said a man was filling a kerosene heater that was still hot, sparking a flash of fire. The man tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but called fire crews to assist.

The extent of damage is not known.

Earlier in the evening - around 5 p.m. - crews worked a fire on V Rd., east of Mayetta. Morse said an older couple lived in home, but were not there when it started.

Morse said it’s believed a wood stove caused the fire, and the house is a total loss.

Morse said several local fire departments responded to each scene.

Emergency vehicles block a stretch of Q Rd. in Jackson Co. while they respond to a house fire Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2022. (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.