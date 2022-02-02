Advertisement

With schools, offices shut down, traffic moves smoothly on snowy Wednesday in Topeka

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk of snow early Wednesday in the 900 block of N....
A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk of snow early Wednesday in the 900 block of N. Kansas Avenue in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were busy clearing streets, roads and parking lots across Topeka and northeast Kansas on Wednesday morning after a major snowstorm moved through the vicinity.

Major streets in Topeka had been cleared as of 9 a.m., as multiple snowplows could be seen working throughout the city.

Brisk winds out of the north caused powdery snow to drift over portions of some streets.

Authorities said that as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, there had been no reports of serious accidents in the Topeka area.

Some slide-offs were reported on roads in other parts of northeast Kansas, including in Wabaunsee County.

Many schools and offices were closed in Topeka on Wednesday, which contributed to a reduction in traffic as snow was falling into the early-morning rush-hour time period.

The snow had largely stopped as of 9 a.m. Wednesday in Topeka.

