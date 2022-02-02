Winter Weather Resource Page

Phase III Accident Reporting by Agency

Agency Currently in Phase III? Topeka Police Dept. No Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office No Riley Co. Police Dept. No Junction City Police Dept. No Geary Co. Sheriff’s Department No Emporia Police Dept. No Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office No

While specific rules differ by agency, during Phase III reporting law enforcement will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person.

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol.

Incidents of hit and run.

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved.

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents should be referred to the agency’s front desk during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

