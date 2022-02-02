Advertisement

Winter Weather Resource Page

Winter Storm Resources
Winter Storm Resources(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Current Road Conditions
KanDrive
Topeka Live Snow Treatment Map
City of Topeka street maintenance crews were conducting a winter operations “dry run" Thursday...
Upload Your Weather Photos
Having fun in the snow
Current Radar
WIBW Interactive Radar Graphic
Evergy Outage Map
Evergy Outage map shows a large portion of SE Topeka without power Wednesday morning.
Current Closings
Closings and Delays

Phase III Accident Reporting by Agency

AgencyCurrently in Phase III?
Topeka Police Dept.No
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s OfficeNo
Riley Co. Police Dept.No
Junction City Police Dept.No
Geary Co. Sheriff’s DepartmentNo
Emporia Police Dept.No
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s OfficeNo

While specific rules differ by agency, during Phase III reporting law enforcement will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person.
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol.
  • Incidents of hit and run.
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved.
  • Any hazardous material situation.
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion.
  • And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents should be referred to the agency’s front desk during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

Road Treatment Plans
City of Topeka
City of Emporia
FWNBC weather snow plow
City of Manhattan
&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)

The Chiefs official 8th and 9th-grade Flag Football team gathered at Arrowhead Stadium after a...
Braedon Speer and Chiefs Flag Football team aims for Championship
Topeka Rescue Mission delivers items to unsheltered ahead of winter storm
Topeka Rescue Mission delivers items to unsheltered ahead of winter storm
City, state offices closed in Shawnee Co. due to inclement weather