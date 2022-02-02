Advertisement

Winter storm drops heavy snow across Kansas, Missouri

FILE - Heavy snow snarled traffic Wednesday morning in the Kansas City area. (KCTV)
FILE - Heavy snow snarled traffic Wednesday morning in the Kansas City area. (KCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A winter storm was dropping snow over much of Kansas and parts of Missouri on Wednesday and some areas were expected to continue to receive precipitation through early Thursday.

The National Weather Service said that as of noon Wednesday, Columbia received about 5 inches (12.70 centimeters) of snow and Jefferson City had 6 inches (15.24 centimeters). The St. Louis and Kansas City areas were generally reporting 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) to 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) of snow.

The weather services said many areas will see a break in the snow in the afternoon before precipitation begins again through Thursday morning.

Areas around Wichita had reported up to 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of snow, while Topeka reported nearly 4 inches (10.16 centimeters). Other areas reported lesser amounts as of noon.

The storm system also brought arctic temperatures, leading the weather service to issue an advisory warning of wind chills as low as 20 below zero (29 degrees Celsius below zero).

Most school districts and government operations were closed on Wednesday and Thursday across the region. Hundred of flights were cancelled and Amtrak also shut down its trains between St. Louis and Kansas City for Wednesday and Thursday.

