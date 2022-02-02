Wednesday forecast: Winter is here with snow and cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of the snow we’ll be getting with this system will have fallen by sunrise with an additional Trace to 4″ between the daytime hours into tonight. As has been the trend so far this week, the higher totals will be along and south of I-70. With that said use extreme caution on the roads if you’re going to be out. Because this is a dry snow, gusts 20-25 mph through tomorrow will continue to blow the snow around even when no new snow is falling.

The cold has also arrived with wind chills in the single digits for much of today and wind chills getting down to -5 to -15 tonight. While confidence is high the area will be dry after tonight’s low chance of light snow or flurries, lower confidence exists on how quickly temperatures warm back up. The forecast will have to be adjusted on a daily basis after seeing what each day brings. For example, models are indicating mid-upper 30s possible Friday but because of the fresh layer of snow, am keeping the forecast closer to 30°. If it ends up being warmer that means the weekend temperatures may be adjusted to be warmer.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Snow mainly this morning before dry air start to move in for this afternoon shutting down the snowfall. Flurries or light snow can’t be ruled out this afternoon but by noon whatever you have in your area is most likely what it will end up being with this storm system. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow mainly south of I-70, less than 0.5″ of additional accumulation with this wave. Some models are keeping the snow closer to I-35 and southern KS leaving most of the WIBW viewing area dry so this will have to be adjusted through the day. Lows in the single digits with wind chills below zero as north winds could continue to gust up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: There may be a few breaks in the cloud cover early with some sun otherwise clouds increase with mostly cloudy skies for the day. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Clouds do clear out Thursday night which will lead to a colder night compared to tonight however with lighter winds, wind chills may not be as bad. This clearing will lead to plenty of sun Friday through early next week as highs gradually warm back in the 30s and 40s.

There will be a weak cold front pushing through for Sunday however because highs will be about 10° warmer Sunday morning vs Saturday morning, it may end up being slightly warmer in the afternoon.

Taking Action:

Most of the snow will be done by midday today with additional snowfall this afternoon into tonight being minor. While the snow might be done for most areas by this afternoon and tonight, winds remain breezy leading to blowing snow and continued travel hazards. Make sure to check the latest road conditions before heading out

The frigid weather will remain through Friday morning with wind chills ranging from -15 to 15 during this time.



